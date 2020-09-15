DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Gunfire in the South Loop led to a police chase and crash on Tuesday morning.

Police heard gunfire near Michigan and Ida B. Wells Drive  and began to pursue suspects who drove away from the scene.  The chase ended with the suspects’ vehicle crashing on the Roosevelt Road bridge over the Dan Ryn Expwy.

Three people were arrested and two were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No police officers were injured. There was no immediate detail surrounding the circumstances behind the gunshots.