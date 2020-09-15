CHICAGO (CBS) — Gunfire in the South Loop led to a police chase and crash on Tuesday morning.
Police heard gunfire near Michigan and Ida B. Wells Drive and began to pursue suspects who drove away from the scene. The chase ended with the suspects’ vehicle crashing on the Roosevelt Road bridge over the Dan Ryn Expwy.
Harrison between Michigan and Wabash blocked off right now. Police investigating shots fired that ended in a crash near Roosevelt and Union @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/tutyvl5AOn
— Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) September 15, 2020
Three people were arrested and two were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
No police officers were injured. There was no immediate detail surrounding the circumstances behind the gunshots.