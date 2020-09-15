CHICAGO (CBS) — Utah is on Chicago’s emergency travel order list, but several states are now off.

Last week, the CDPH added Kentucky to the city’s emergency travel order, requiring people to quarantine for 14 days upon return from travel to high-risk states or territories.

But some states are now off Chicago’s travel order list because their coronavirus case numbers are not rising. Those include Florida, Idaho, North Carolina, Texas, Hawaii and Nevada.

“Certainly we are watching Wisconsin with huge concern,” said Doctor Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health. “They had their highest ever number of cases of COVID reported last Thursday. They’ve had percent positivity is in the 13 to 17% range.”

Arwady said on Monday she anticipates a similar scenario with Wisconsin as with Indiana, when the numbers in that state signaled it would be placed on Chicago’s list. It wasn’t.

“Where there’s a one of the states that’s directly bordering (Illinois) we want to make sure people have enough prew-arning about this,” Arwady said. “My expectation is that we will basically put people on alert for Wisconsin that if they’re not able to turn this around. They would be added to the list the following week, but the bottom line is really, from right now, if people can avoid the travel it won’t be probably in the formal quarantine order, unless it stays up for another week.”

As of Tuesday, the city’s quarantine list now includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Utah.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,466 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) , including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

