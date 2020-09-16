CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for the truck driver who hit, and seriously injured, a woman in the South Loop Tuesday night.
According to police, a 61-year-old woman was sitting in a bus stop booth, in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, when she was struck by a red pick-up truck around 11:45 p.m.
We’re following this story this morning. Police have released a picture of the truck and want your help identifying the driver involved.
They tell us the 61-year-old woman who was hit has critical injuries to her legs. @cbschicago https://t.co/dudDjB0Iws
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) September 16, 2020
The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition with leg injuries.
Police said the truck driver fled the scene southbound on Michigan Avenue. Police released a photo of the red truck wanted in this hit-and-run crash and are seeking help identifying the driver.
CBS 2’s Marissa Parra was at the scene and said the incident took place during Chicago’s Mexican Independence Parade along Michigan Avenue. Police have not confirmed whether the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash was also in the parade.
A witness told CBS 2 the same red truck tried to hit her, but someone pulled her out of the way.
This is a developing story.