ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — A new and unique women’s softball league is playing a six-week schedule at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont.
It’s called Athletes Unlimited Softball, and it features many of the top softball players in the world.
It is also all about empowering athletes.
Abby Ramirez, who also plays for the Chicago Bandits, explained how the league works.
“Kind of the whole basis of it is that it’s player-run – so we have no coaches. We have captains every week – there’s four captains and they draft their own team, and make their own lineups; kind of make all the decisions, and that’s been really cool because none of us have ever experienced that,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said she feels empowered personally by the league’s methods.
“I do. I think it’s really awesome,” she said. “I feel like we definitely – our voices are being heard and respected.”
No fans are allowed at the games, but they are televised – including on CBS Sports Network the next two Tuesday nights.