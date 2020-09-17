CHICAGO (CBS)– Through this job crisis, CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to get advice about looking for a landing a job.
This week we are asking our career coach, should you go backward in your career?
“As a result of the pandemic, there are a number of people who are interested in changing jobs, they are interested in stepping back and having less stress and more work life balance,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert said. “Sometimes they’re immediate thought is to move to a role that’s lower level than where they’ve before, which is not a bad idea.”
But making the move isn’t as easy as you might think.
Alves said employers are typically cautious about having someone who was in a management role step back into a staff role. They worry that the employee will not be happy with the reduced pay level and authority.
“They frequently hear that they’re over qualified and this really frustrates job seekers and I totally understand,” she said. “You might need to take a look at your resume and rework a little bit to fit better with the jobs you’re applying for. In addition, networking. Networking with professional and personal contacts might just open some doors for you.”