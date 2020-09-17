CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,056 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 25 additional deaths.
The new cases on Thursday came as IDPH reported 57,800 new tests, for a one-day positivity rate of 3.6%. The statewide average positivity rate for the past week also stands at 3.6% for the third time this week. Until Monday, that metric, which experts rely on most to determine the spread of the virus, hadn’t been that low since July 25, according to data from IDPH. The rate had been as high as 4.5% early this month.
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 268,207 coronavirus cases, including 8,392 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,558 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 359 patients in intensive care, and 144 on ventilators.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 96% statewide recovery rate as of Thursday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.