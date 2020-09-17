CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was hit by a car Thursday in the Hanson Park neighborhood, just steps from the Grand Central (25th) District police station.
The on-duty officer was standing on the street behind a barricade in the 2100 block of North Central Avenue when the driver of a Kia sedan plowed right through the sawhorse barricade and hit the officer, police said.
The officer was rushed to an area hospital in fair condition with injuries to the leg, police said.
The driver, Danny Padilla, 28, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was also issued traffic tickets for disobeying a police or fire order and disobeying rules on due care for pedestrians in the roadway.
Police said the incident appeared to be alcohol-related.