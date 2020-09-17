CHICAGO (CBS) — The IRS is notifying nearly 9 million people who might qualify for stimulus checks that went out earlier this year, but haven’t filed a claim, likely because they don’t typically file income tax returns.

The Internal Revenue Service will send letters to people who didn’t file an income tax return for 2018 or 2019, largely because they have very low incomes, and don’t have to file a return.

Those who don’t typically file tax returns have until Oct. 15 to claim their stimulus checks.

The coronavirus relief legislation approved by Congress in late March authorized stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per adult and up to $500 per qualifying child. Payments already were sent out to most people who filed income tax returns for 2018 or 2019, but those who don’t file taxes must register for a stimulus check with the IRS by Oct. 15.

Nearly 310,000 people in Illinois alone will be receiving the notices, along with more than 150,000 in Indiana, and more than 111,000 in Wisconsin.

“The IRS continues to work hard to reach people eligible for these payments,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These mailings are the latest step by the IRS to reach as many people as possible for these important payments. We are releasing this state-by-state information so that state and local leaders and organizations can better understand the size of this population in their communities and assist them in claiming these important payments. Time is running out to claim a payment before the deadline.”

To receive a stimulus check, you must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien, have a work-eligible Social Security number, and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.

For more information on eligibility requirements, see the Economic Impact Payment eligibility FAQs on IRS.gov.

Anyone who is eligible shouldn’t wait to receive a letter from the IRS and should register online immediately. If you miss the deadline, you can wait until next year to claim the recovery rebate credit on your 2020 income tax return.

State State Postal Code Total Number of EIP Payments Armed Forces Americas AA 522 Armed Forces Non-Americas AE 3,096 Alabama AL 148,242 Armed Forces Pacific AP 2,177 Alaska AK 30,807 Arizona AZ 239,037 Arkansas AR 91,386 California CA 1,186,896 Colorado CO 177,502 Connecticut CT 89,458 Delaware DE 32,875 District of Columbia DC 33,964 Florida FL 567,425 Georgia GA 348,631 Hawaii HI 48,767 Iowa IA 71,382 Idaho ID 40,943 Illinois IL 309,972 Indiana IN 150,154 Kansas KS 69,595 Kentucky KY 117,136 Louisiana LA 159,575 Maine ME 32,346 Maryland MD 192,153 Massachusetts MA 187,768 Michigan MI 270,590 Minnesota MN 115,914 Mississippi MS 86,669 Missouri MO 159,077 Montana MT 30,977 Nebraska NE 38,201 Nevada NV 94,472 New Hampshire NH 29,680 New Jersey NJ 216,145 New Mexico NM 72,333 New York NY 537,726 North Carolina NC 245,623 North Dakota ND 19,596 Ohio OH 283,194 Oklahoma OK 123,473 Oregon OR 131,647 Pennsylvania PA 276,066 Rhode Island RI 24,686 South Carolina SC 142,382 South Dakota SD 19,391 Tennessee TN 171,065 Texas TX 796,525 Utah UT 69,140 Vermont VT 13,665 Virginia VA 205,600 Washington WA 203,978 West Virginia WV 27,788 Wisconsin WI 111,426 Wyoming WY 14,506 Total 8,863,344

For more information on the Economic Impact Payment, including updated answers to frequently asked questions and other resources, visit IRS.gov/coronavirus.