DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Income Tax Returns, IRS, stimulus checks

CHICAGO (CBS) — The IRS is notifying nearly 9 million people who might qualify for stimulus checks that went out earlier this year, but haven’t filed a claim, likely because they don’t typically file income tax returns.

The Internal Revenue Service will send letters to people who didn’t file an income tax return for 2018 or 2019, largely because they have very low incomes, and don’t have to file a return.

Those who don’t typically file tax returns have until Oct. 15 to claim their stimulus checks.

The coronavirus relief legislation approved by Congress in late March authorized stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per adult and up to $500 per qualifying child. Payments already were sent out to most people who filed income tax returns for 2018 or 2019, but those who don’t file taxes must register for a stimulus check with the IRS by Oct. 15.

Nearly 310,000 people in Illinois alone will be receiving the notices, along with more than 150,000 in Indiana, and more than 111,000 in Wisconsin.

“The IRS continues to work hard to reach people eligible for these payments,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These mailings are the latest step by the IRS to reach as many people as possible for these important payments. We are releasing this state-by-state information so that state and local leaders and organizations can better understand the size of this population in their communities and assist them in claiming these important payments. Time is running out to claim a payment before the deadline.”

To receive a stimulus check, you must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien, have a work-eligible Social Security number, and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.

For more information on eligibility requirements, see the Economic Impact Payment eligibility FAQs on IRS.gov.

Anyone who is eligible shouldn’t wait to receive a letter from the IRS and should register online immediately. If you miss the deadline, you can wait until next year to claim the recovery rebate credit on your 2020 income tax return.

 

 

State State Postal Code Total Number of EIP Payments
Armed Forces Americas AA 522
Armed Forces Non-Americas AE 3,096
Alabama AL 148,242
Armed Forces Pacific AP 2,177
Alaska AK 30,807
Arizona AZ 239,037
Arkansas AR 91,386
California CA 1,186,896
Colorado CO 177,502
Connecticut CT 89,458
Delaware DE 32,875
District of Columbia DC 33,964
Florida FL 567,425
Georgia GA 348,631
Hawaii HI 48,767
Iowa IA 71,382
Idaho ID 40,943
Illinois IL 309,972
Indiana IN 150,154
Kansas KS 69,595
Kentucky KY 117,136
Louisiana LA 159,575
Maine ME 32,346
Maryland MD 192,153
Massachusetts MA 187,768
Michigan MI 270,590
Minnesota MN 115,914
Mississippi MS 86,669
Missouri MO 159,077
Montana MT 30,977
Nebraska NE 38,201
Nevada NV 94,472
New Hampshire NH 29,680
New Jersey NJ 216,145
New Mexico NM 72,333
New York NY 537,726
North Carolina NC 245,623
North Dakota ND 19,596
Ohio OH 283,194
Oklahoma OK 123,473
Oregon OR 131,647
Pennsylvania PA 276,066
Rhode Island RI 24,686
South Carolina SC 142,382
South Dakota SD 19,391
Tennessee TN 171,065
Texas TX 796,525
Utah UT 69,140
Vermont VT 13,665
Virginia VA 205,600
Washington WA 203,978
West Virginia WV 27,788
Wisconsin WI 111,426
Wyoming WY 14,506
Total   8,863,344

For more information on the Economic Impact Payment, including updated answers to frequently asked questions and other resources, visit IRS.gov/coronavirus.

 