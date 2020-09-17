CHICAGO (CBS) — The IRS is notifying nearly 9 million people who might qualify for stimulus checks that went out earlier this year, but haven’t filed a claim, likely because they don’t typically file income tax returns.
The Internal Revenue Service will send letters to people who didn’t file an income tax return for 2018 or 2019, largely because they have very low incomes, and don’t have to file a return.
Those who don’t typically file tax returns have until Oct. 15 to claim their stimulus checks.
The coronavirus relief legislation approved by Congress in late March authorized stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per adult and up to $500 per qualifying child. Payments already were sent out to most people who filed income tax returns for 2018 or 2019, but those who don’t file taxes must register for a stimulus check with the IRS by Oct. 15.
Nearly 310,000 people in Illinois alone will be receiving the notices, along with more than 150,000 in Indiana, and more than 111,000 in Wisconsin.
“The IRS continues to work hard to reach people eligible for these payments,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These mailings are the latest step by the IRS to reach as many people as possible for these important payments. We are releasing this state-by-state information so that state and local leaders and organizations can better understand the size of this population in their communities and assist them in claiming these important payments. Time is running out to claim a payment before the deadline.”
To receive a stimulus check, you must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien, have a work-eligible Social Security number, and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.
For more information on eligibility requirements, see the Economic Impact Payment eligibility FAQs on IRS.gov.
Anyone who is eligible shouldn’t wait to receive a letter from the IRS and should register online immediately. If you miss the deadline, you can wait until next year to claim the recovery rebate credit on your 2020 income tax return.
|State
|State Postal Code
|Total Number of EIP Payments
|Armed Forces Americas
|AA
|522
|Armed Forces Non-Americas
|AE
|3,096
|Alabama
|AL
|148,242
|Armed Forces Pacific
|AP
|2,177
|Alaska
|AK
|30,807
|Arizona
|AZ
|239,037
|Arkansas
|AR
|91,386
|California
|CA
|1,186,896
|Colorado
|CO
|177,502
|Connecticut
|CT
|89,458
|Delaware
|DE
|32,875
|District of Columbia
|DC
|33,964
|Florida
|FL
|567,425
|Georgia
|GA
|348,631
|Hawaii
|HI
|48,767
|Iowa
|IA
|71,382
|Idaho
|ID
|40,943
|Illinois
|IL
|309,972
|Indiana
|IN
|150,154
|Kansas
|KS
|69,595
|Kentucky
|KY
|117,136
|Louisiana
|LA
|159,575
|Maine
|ME
|32,346
|Maryland
|MD
|192,153
|Massachusetts
|MA
|187,768
|Michigan
|MI
|270,590
|Minnesota
|MN
|115,914
|Mississippi
|MS
|86,669
|Missouri
|MO
|159,077
|Montana
|MT
|30,977
|Nebraska
|NE
|38,201
|Nevada
|NV
|94,472
|New Hampshire
|NH
|29,680
|New Jersey
|NJ
|216,145
|New Mexico
|NM
|72,333
|New York
|NY
|537,726
|North Carolina
|NC
|245,623
|North Dakota
|ND
|19,596
|Ohio
|OH
|283,194
|Oklahoma
|OK
|123,473
|Oregon
|OR
|131,647
|Pennsylvania
|PA
|276,066
|Rhode Island
|RI
|24,686
|South Carolina
|SC
|142,382
|South Dakota
|SD
|19,391
|Tennessee
|TN
|171,065
|Texas
|TX
|796,525
|Utah
|UT
|69,140
|Vermont
|VT
|13,665
|Virginia
|VA
|205,600
|Washington
|WA
|203,978
|West Virginia
|WV
|27,788
|Wisconsin
|WI
|111,426
|Wyoming
|WY
|14,506
|Total
|8,863,344
For more information on the Economic Impact Payment, including updated answers to frequently asked questions and other resources, visit IRS.gov/coronavirus.