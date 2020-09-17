CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra Union Pacific-North Line trains are operating with extensive delays, after a 62-year-old woman was struck by a train Thursday afternoon and later died.
Evanston Fire Department officials said crews responded to a person down at the Central Street station shortly after 1 p.m. A 62-year-old woman from Wilmette was on the tracks, and appeared to have been injured by a train.
The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
Metra confirmed a person was hit by a train, and trains in both directions were halted while they investigated.
It was not immediately clear why the woman was on the tracks.
Trains were moving again shortly before 3 p.m.