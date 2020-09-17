CHICAGO (CBS)– ZooLights will return to Lincoln Park Zoo in November, but tickets will be required for the first time in decades.
“Due to financial challenges presented by the pandemic, the zoo has made the difficult decision, after more than 20 years, to return to ZooLights being a ticketed event,” Zoo officials announced in a press release Thursday.
Tickets will be $5 per person and will be available on Oct. 1. Tickets for members will go on sale Sept. 24.
Officials said five nights of ZooLights will remain free for the public to attend.