CHICAGO (CBS) — It certainly is starting to feel like fall, which officially begins on Tuesday.
Tonight, there is a frost advisory for three northwest Indiana counties–Porter, LaPote and Jasper–where low temps could fall to 32 to 36 degreees.
Elsewhere, patchy frost is possible away from the lake.
There will be unlimited sunshine this weekend with cooler than normal temperatures, with a high in the mid 60s on Saturday and 70 on Sunday. Then there will a gradual warmup as fall begins Tuesday at 8:31a.m.