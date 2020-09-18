CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was killed early Friday, when his car crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a delivery truck in north suburban Wauconda.
Police said a white Mitsubishi Eclipse was headed south on Route 12 near Route 59 shortly before 3 a.m., when the driver crossed the center median for an unknown reason.
The car crashed into a delivery truck headed south on Route 12.
Police said the 21-year-old man driving the Mitsubishi was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The 62-year-old man driving the delivery truck was not hurt.
The Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting the Wauconda Police Department with an investigation of the crash.