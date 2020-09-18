SKOKIE (CBS) – In the coming days, a Ruth Bader Ginsburg exhibit at the Holocaust Museum in Skokie, will likely transform from a tribute to a memorial.
The Supreme Court Justice, who died Friday, certainly had a large impact in the legal community locally in the Chicagoland area and her loss is felt deeply tonight.
Rebecca Pallmeyer, the first female chief judge of the U.S. District Court in Chicago, last saw Ginsburg at a conference in Washington.
“She is a person that women like to think of it as having a soft heart but a very hard head and that is something that we all like to say about ourselves,” Pallmeyer said.
“What she meant to me most was the sense of modest accomplishment that she always conveyed. Her determination. She was obviously a small woman physically and soft-spoken, but she had a charming wit and a razor sharp mind. She has been a role model for us for many years.”
The museum will be closed tomorrow in observance of the Jewish new year, but the RBG exhibit will run through Jan. 3.