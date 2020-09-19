CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in the Austin neighborhood.
Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on the 5700 block of West Midway Park shortly after 10 p.m., and found the unidentified man in the driver’s seat of a parked car, with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and chest.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe a male suspect walked up to the car and fired multiple shots.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody Saturday morning.
Area Four detectives were investigating.