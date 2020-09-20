CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 1,402 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 14 additional confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 274,258 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 8,450, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The deaths are as follows:
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Douglas County: 1 female 70s
- Greene County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s
- Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Perry County: 1 female 70s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 60s
- Woodford County: 1 male 50s
The seven-day positivity rate for the state from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19 is 3.5%
In the last 24 hours, 48,011 tested were reported, bringing the state total to 5,105,153.
As of Saturday night 1,417 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those 357 were in intensive care and 151 were on ventilators.