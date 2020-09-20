DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 756 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional three confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 111,505 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,281, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 225 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far 1,301,940 tests for unique individuals have been reported in the state, up from 1,292,615 Saturday. A total of 1,867,826 tests have been reported including repeat tests for individuals since Feb. 26.