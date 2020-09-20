DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The South Chicago neighborhood on Sunday hosted the city’s oldest Mexican Independence Day Parade – but in a whole new way in the interest of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A COVID-safe caravan took off Sunday afternoon from 86th Street and Commercial Avenue.

Cars, bicycles, and other vehicles sporting Mexican flags did a loop around the neighborhood.

Organizers said the parade was meant to celebrate independence, but hearts also went out to migrant children separated from their parents.

 