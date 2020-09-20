CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people are hospitalized following a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash on the Dan Ryan Sunday morning.
Illinois State Police closed the right three northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 79th Street as first responders tended to the victims. Police say around 3:40 a.m. one vehicle was speeding when it struck the back of a second vehicle and then struck the back of a third vehicle. The first vehicle then fled the scene.
Four people were then transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
All lanes were reopened around 5 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.