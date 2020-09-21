CHICAGO (CBS) — Four restaurants and bars were cited in Chicago this weekend for failing to comply with COVID-19 reopening rules.
The city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said this weekend, it conducted 125 investigations an identified four businesses with violations that warranted citation. They were:
• Jet’s Public House, 6148 N. Milwaukee Ave., for being over capacity in an indoor space, failing to ensure social distancing, patrons not wearing masks, and patrons not being seated.
• La Antigua Hacienda, 2449 S. Pulaski Rd., for being over capacity in an indoor space, operating after midnight, failing to ensure social distancing, employees and patrons not wearing masks, and patrons not being seated.
• The Lotus Black, 1540 W. North Ave., for being over capacity in an indoor space, failing to ensure social distancing, employees and patrons not wearing masks, and patrons not being seated.
• Wheels of Soul MC, 7401-7403 S. Cottage Grove Ave., for failing to ensure social distancing, employees and patrons not wearing masks, and employees not being seated.
Since June 3, BACP has conducted 2,018 investigations of businesses suspected of violating reopening guidelines, which have resulted in 130 citations.