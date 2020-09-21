DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — With the persistent, dry pattern in place, conditions will stay quiet for a while.

Look for fair skies and light wind Monday night with a high of 54.

It will be slightly warmer on Tuesday as the fall season begins, with a high of 79. Fall begins at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday.

The warmup continues through the week until a cold front this weekend brings temperatures back to seasonable levels. The normal high is 73 degrees.

Smoke lingers around 10k feet for the foreseeable future, keeping skies hazy.

