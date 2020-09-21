CHICAGO (CBS) — With the persistent, dry pattern in place, conditions will stay quiet for a while.
Look for fair skies and light wind Monday night with a high of 54.
It will be slightly warmer on Tuesday as the fall season begins, with a high of 79. Fall begins at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday.
The warmup continues through the week until a cold front this weekend brings temperatures back to seasonable levels. The normal high is 73 degrees.
Smoke lingers around 10k feet for the foreseeable future, keeping skies hazy.