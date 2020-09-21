HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Ryan Chanel Reed told her father she would be back later one night to pick up her 10-year-old daughter in Hazel Crest – but the young mother never returned.

Her body was discovered just a few hours later in nearby Harvey

On Monday night, the woman’s family told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry they want justice. Meanwhile, police are stumped how the woman got where her body was found.

Although more than a week has passed, it feels like time has frozen for Anthony Reed.

“I just want to the truth,” he said.

Mr. Reed is searching for answers into the murder of his only daughter, Ryan Chanel. Someone shot the nursing student, and then dumped her body in Harvey.

“It was always told to her not to go in Harvey,” Mr. Reed said.

But somehow, the 30-year-old ended up on the side of the road near some abandoned apartments off 154th Street and Hoyne Avenue.

Back on Friday, Sept. 11, Ryan Chanel Reed dropped her daughter off to her parents’ house before going to a party.

“That’s one of things I used to always ask her is if you’re going somewhere, at least let me know where you’re going,” Reed said. “But this particular day, I did not even ask her, and when she left at 9 o’clock, that was the last time we saw her.”

Mr. Reed called and texted, but didn’t get an answer all night. And then a chilling call came to the house the next day.

“Right around 12 o’clock, we get a call from police informing us to come to police station,” he said.

The father’s heart aches for his loss, but especially for his granddaughter’s pain.

“She was just a beautiful young lady trying to raise her daughter, and now my wife and I are taking care of the daughter,” Mr. Reed said.

Now, there is a huge void for the entire family as Harvey police work to find out who targeted Ryan Chanel Reed and more importantly, why. The family is offering a $5,000 reward hoping it will provide the key evidence detectives need to make an arrest.

“Get this murderer off the street before he does it again to somebody else,” Mr. Reed said.