CHICAGO (CBS) — The Loomis Street Bridge over the Chicago River’s South Branch will be closed for a day starting Tuesday morning as a new concrete bike lane sets.
The Chicago Department of Transportation said the bridge – which connects Pilsen and Bridgeport – will be closed from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The bike lane project is expected to be complete by October.
Northbound traffic on Loomis Street will be rerouted to Archer Avenue southwest to Ashland Avenue, north on Ashland Avenue to Cermak Road, and east on Cermak Road back to Loomis Street. Southbound traffic will take the same path in reverse order.