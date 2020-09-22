CHICAGO (CBS)– Arlington Cake Box Bakery is closing after 71 years in Arlington Heights.
Owners announced the closing in a Facebook post Monday stating, “We are so grateful for the level of support you have shown us, not only in these unprecedented last six months, but also in the past 71 years.”
The Facebook post has been shared nearly 470 times. Over 370 people commented on the post sharing memories and favorite bakery items. One customer said the closing is a “great loss to the community” and said he had his wedding cake made by Arlington Cake Box Bakery.
The bakery officially closed Sunday. Arlington Cake Box Bakery is a third generation bakery that opened in 1949.
“We will be assisting our staff through this transition and hope you will continue to support small businesses,” owners said.