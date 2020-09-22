CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials on Tuesday announced 1,531 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, as well as 30 additional deaths.
The new cases announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health represent approximately 3.7% of the 41,829 coronavirus tests reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the statewide seven-day average positivity rate at 3.5% for the fourth day in a row. Until Saturday, the average positivity rate in Illinois hadn’t been that low since late July.
Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 277,266 cases of COVID-19, including 8,486 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,455 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 367 people in intensive care, and 153 on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat since late June, even as overall cases were steadily rising for most of July and August.