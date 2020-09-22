CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and social media sites are providing the resources you need to prepare for Election Day.

Facebook launched the Voter Information Center this week to help ensure your vote is counted. Through the information center, you can check your registration or register to vote.

Introducing the largest voting information campaign in US history. Everything you need to know about voting in one simple place. For official information from election experts and authorities, visit https://t.co/7aUSFllpTy pic.twitter.com/YtDO3KN6DQ — Facebook (@Facebook) September 21, 2020

The deadline to register online to vote in Illinois is Oct. 18. Facebook’s information center lists deadlines for voting by mail and requesting mail-in ballots.

Facebook is also providing links to election worker opportunities for anyone interested in getting involved.

Twitter is using #VoteReady to provide voter registration information. The account @TwitterGov is asking users to tweet #VoteReady after registering to vote.

Your #NationalVoterRegistrationDay checklist: ✅ Tap the image below

✅ Get registered to vote

✅ Tweet once you're done with #VoteReady — TwitterGov (@TwitterGov) September 18, 2020

Instagram is partnering with TurboVote to make voter registration simple. You can add “I voted” stickers to your Instagram stories that link to voting tool sites like VotingInfoProject.org.

Instagram will also utilize ads and stories to provide voting information on your feed.

By clicking on Google’s new election-themed logo, you can find voting registration information as well. Election and voter deadlines are listed.