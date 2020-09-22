CHICAGO (CBS) — New video shows Adam Hollingsworth, better known as the Dreadhead Cowboy, being locked up at a Chicago Police station.

As CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reported, Hollingsworth was arrested for reckless conduct and obstruction of traffic on Monday after he rode his horse for several miles down the Dan Ryan Expressway. He spent the night at the Calumet (5th) District station.

And his family wants to know why he had not been released as of late Tuesday afternoon, and why they haven’t gotten any answers from Illinois State Police.

Hollingsworth took his horse, Nu Nu, for a ride on the southbound Dan Ryan starting at 47th Street on Monday afternoon with a message of, “Kids’ lives matter.”

His mission was to bring awareness about violence against children. He went live on Facebook before being arrested.

“I come today to see what was the charges, and when he could be released, or if he’d have a bond,” said Hollingsworth’s sister, Lateshia Hollingsworth, “and police said that they see the state troopers left, and it’s up to them now.”

Lateshia Hollingsworth and a friend came to the Calumet District station, 727 E. 111th St., on Tuesday hoping for the Dreadhead Cowboy’s release.

“They’re holding him and they’re still saying that he’s under investigation,” she said.

Adam Hollingsworth got on the expressway at 35th Street. He and his horse were surrounded by cars and motorcycles.

State police said troopers told him several times to get off the expressway, but he refused. Instead, he rode all the way to 95th Street, where he was escorted off.

“He’s trying to make his voice heard, and yesterday, he was just trying to get his voice heard,” said Lateshia Hollingsworth. “He didn’t mean no harm.”

Video from Chopper 2 showed police putting Adam Hollingsworth’s horse into a trailer. Troopers noticed several injuries to the horse – a picture shows the animal was bleeding from the left hoof.

“He has several horse. He takes care of all of them, I have vet papers on all the horses,” Lateshia Hollingsworth said. “So he means no harm.”

Lateshia Hollingsworth said Nu Nu is 7 years old. The horse was initially evaluated by Animal Care and Control and was then transferred to an animal rescue facility.

State police said on Monday that Hollingsworth met with them and Chicago Police earlier this month. He told them about his plans to protest on the Dan Ryan, but they told him he couldn’t do it because it was dangerous.