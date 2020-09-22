FRANKFORT, Ill. (CBS) — A Frankfort middle school teacher was arrested shortly before class Tuesday morning, on accusations that he solicited a former student sexually.
The Will County Sheriff’s office announced Jack Mecher, 51, was charged with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and one count of grooming. Will County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on a warrant.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Will County Sheriff’s detectives met with the mother of a child, who reported her daughter was having an inappropriate sexting relationship with her former seventh grade teacher. The mother identified the teacher as Mecher, who worked at Summit Hill Junior High School, police said.
The mother also told detectives her daughter had reported being in an inappropriate relationship with Mecher in his classroom. A forensic interviewer at the Will County Child Advocacy Center later interviewed the girl, and Mecher was arrested early Monday morning before reporting to work, police said.
Upon being interviewed by detectives, Mecher made statement that led them to conclude the girl’s claims were valid, police said. Mecher is in jail at the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending a court appearance.