NOTRE DAME, Ind. (CBS) — The Notre Dame football game against Wake Forest that had been set for this weekend has been postponed, and the football program has been paused, after seven Fighting Irish players tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 94 COVID-19 tests were administered to Notre Dame football players on Monday, and seven came back positive, according to university physician Dr. Matt Leiszler. The student athletes have been placed in isolation and their close contacts are being identified.
Because of the positive tests, the Notre Dame football program has decided to pause all football-related activities until more testing is completed. Combined with testing results from last week, a total of 13 players are in isolation and 10 are in quarantine.
“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Brian Kelly said in a news release. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully.
“We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”
The game against Wake Forest that had been set for Saturday is in the process of being rescheduled, Notre Dame said.