CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team has given up trying to play matches in October due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be limited to a maximum of three games in 2020.
It’s the fewest since 1987. The U.S. Soccer Federation is attempting to schedule a pair of friendlies for Europe in November.
With the unique challenges due to COVID-19 in the United States, U.S. Soccer has decided to forgo matches for the #USMNT during the October FIFA window.
The USMNT continues to explore playing friendlies in Europe during the November FIFA window.
The only match this year was a 1-0 win over Costa Rica on Feb. 1 at Carson, California. World Cup qualifying was rescheduled to start in June 2021 but CONCACAF said it will be postponed again.
