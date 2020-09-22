DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team has given up trying to play matches in October due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be limited to a maximum of three games in 2020.

It’s the fewest since 1987. The U.S. Soccer Federation is attempting to schedule a pair of friendlies for Europe in November.

The only match this year was a 1-0 win over Costa Rica on Feb. 1 at Carson, California. World Cup qualifying was rescheduled to start in June 2021 but CONCACAF said it will be postponed again.

