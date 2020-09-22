CHICAGO (CBS) — A West Town gas station owner and father is dead after being caught in the crossfire during a shooting earlier Tuesday.
Mubbasher Khan of Skokie was at his BP gas station in the 100 block of North Western Avenue at 10:34 a.m. when four men pulled up in a black Lexus sedan an started shooting.
Police said Khan was shot in the left side of his chest and was pronounced dead on arrival at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
A 17-year-old boy was shot twice in the left side and was taken to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition. Police say he may have been the intended target.