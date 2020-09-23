CHICAGO (CBS) — High temperatures in Chicago will gradually climb through the weekend, reaching the low to mid 80s on Saturday before a cold front moves in.
High clouds keep drifting our way from the south, and smoke from the West Coast wildfires will continue hanging in the mid levels of the atmosphere, all keeping skies hazy today, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.
A rather mild trend continues heading into this evening, with fair skies and a low around 58 tonight.
The next disturbance over the Dakotas and Minnesota will head into Wisconsin tomorrow, but lose steam as it tries to inch our way.
An afternoon sprinkle might be possible tomorrow along the Wisconsin state line, but most areas should stay dry, with a high around 79.
A weekend cold front could scatter some late day showers Saturday and into the night. Saturday’s high will be around 83.
Temperatures will turn cooler Sunday, but the core of the cool air moves in next week.