CHICAGO (CBS)– Legendary Bear Gale Sayers, one of the most electrifying running backs and kick returners in NFL history, has died at the age of 77.

Sayers played only seven seasons from 1965-71 but has a prominent place in the history of the Bears and the NFL. Following a dazzling but injury-shortened career with the Bears, he became the youngest player ever inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

Known as “The Kansas Comet,” Sayers exploded on the NFL scene with the Bears in 1965, running away with Rookie of the Year honors by scoring a record 22 touchdowns — a league record at the time, and still the most for a rookie — including six in a single game, also an NFL record.

Unfortunately, nine games into his fourth NFL season, he suffered a devastating knee injury. Following a relentless rehab, he cemented his legendary status by returning to win the league rushing title in 1969.

Sayers’ 1970 autobiography I Am Third was the inspiration behind the Emmy Award-winning 1971 television movie Brian’s Song, telling the story of Sayers’ unbreakable bond with Bears’ teammate Brian Piccolo, who died of cancer.

At the time of his retirement in 1972, he was the NFL’s all-time leader in kickoff return yards.

Five years later, at the age of 34, he became the youngest player ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sayers was less visible as his health declined in recent years. Before Super Bowl 50 in 2016, it was clear his competitive spirit was alive and well. Asked if he could still stack up against the more athletic players in the modern NFL, Sayers said “you’re damn right.”

In a statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Sayers “one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game’s most exciting players.”

“The NFL family lost a true friend today with the passing of Gale Sayers,” Goodell said.