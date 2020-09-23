CHICAGO (CBS) — On Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a grand jury has indicted one former police officer, Brett Hankison, with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment in Louisville last spring.

But none of the three officers was charged with her death. The fact that no one was charged in the police shooting death of Taylor has prompted protests in Louisville, Chicago and other cities in the country.

5:23 p.m.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reports on protest regarding the Breonna Taylor indictment.

5:15 p.m.

CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller explains the controversial indictment of a former Louisville police officer and how no one was charged for death.

5:00 p.m.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports on what government and community leaders had to say about the controversial indictment that left no one charged in the death of Breonna Taylor

In Chicago, Father Michael Pfleger is planning a march at 5:00 pm. at 79th and Racine.

After the indictment, state, local and community leaders voiced their outrage regarding the indictment that did not leave a charge for the person who shot Taylor to death.