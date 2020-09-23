CHICAGO (CBS)– A police officer in suburban Lisle saved a 14-year-old boy from a burning home Tuesday night.
The fire broke out in the 2700 block of Wayfaring Lane. A Lisle police officer was nearby and as soon as he arrived, he learned a 14-year-old boy was trapped.
Daylight view of the damage on a multi-unit house in Lisle after a fire late last night.
We’re told a Lisle police officer rushed in to save a 14-year-old boy trapped in one of the units. They both got out safely.
All four units of the house now evacuated. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vOS2uXrB11
The officer rushed into the house and got the teen out to safety.
The officer and the 14-year-old boy are in the hospital due to smoke inhalation issues and are expected to recover.
All four units of the house have been evacuated.