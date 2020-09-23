DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:fire rescue, House Fire, Lisle, Lisle Fire Department

CHICAGO (CBS)– A police officer in suburban Lisle saved a 14-year-old boy from a burning home Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in the 2700 block of Wayfaring Lane. A Lisle police officer was nearby and as soon as he arrived, he learned a 14-year-old boy was trapped.

The officer rushed into the house and got the teen out to safety.

The officer and the 14-year-old boy are in the hospital due to smoke inhalation issues and are expected to recover.

All four units of the house have been evacuated.