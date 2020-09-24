CHICAGO (CBS) — A brief shower is possible rest of Thursday as an upper level wave drives through Wisconsin.
The low Thursday night is 58.
Limited moisture here, so any shower activity would be decaying as it moves our way. Most rain stays over Wisconsin.
Warm, southwesterly winds take us into the 80s the next two days. The high for Friday is 81, Saturday 86.
The normal high is 72 degrees.
A few showers are possible Sunday afternoon. The high for Sunday is 78.
A more cool and unsettled pattern develops next week.