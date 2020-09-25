CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded in a shooting Friday morning as they were pulling off the Dan Ryan Expressway in the Englewood neighborhood.
Chicago police said the victims were driving north on the Dan Ryan around 11:05 a.m., and exited near 59th Street, when a black SUV drove by and someone inside started shooting near 59th and Wentworth.
The victims drove themselves to St. Bernard Hospital. Their conditions were not available.
No one was in custody Friday afternoon.
Area One detectives were investigating.