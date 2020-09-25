CHICAGO (CBS) — A 70-year-old man was found murdered inside his Gary, Indiana home.
And now police are asking for your help solving the crime. CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has more on the investigation from Gary.
Detectives at the Gary Police Department received new information on the case late Friday afternoon. Neighbors said the 70-year-old man lived by himself and they believed he may have been robbed.
Gary police were called around 11:30 Thursday morning to the victim’s home near 13th Avenue and Ellsworth. A family member came by the house and found him beaten to death.
The Lake County coroner identified the victim as Ray Perry. Authorities said he died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled a homicide.
Neighbors described him as a nice man who lived alone. They said Perry kept to himself.
“He didn’t bother nobody,” said friend Edward Kendrick.
Police are still investigating the motive and have not said if there were signs of a break in or if anything was taken from the home.