CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago firefighters were rushed to the hospital after he was injured while responding to a fire in Little Italy Friday night.
The fire happened at a three-flat in the 1100 block of West Taylor. Fire officials say the fire was struck out shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Chicago Fire Department officials described the fire as “very intense” and said EMS was on scene to evaluate firefighters show signs of fatigue.
The firefighters who were injured were treated for exhaustion
No one else was injured.