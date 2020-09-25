CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials announced 2,514 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, along with 25 new deaths.
The new cases reported Friday make up 3.6% of the 69,793 tests reported in the past 24 hours. As of Friday, the statewide seven-day average positivity rate in Illinois stands at 3.6%, down from 4.1% a month ago. That rate, the primary metric used to calculate the spread of the novel coronavirus, was as high as 18% during the peak of the pandemic in mid-May.
Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 283,885 coronavirus cases, including 8,563 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,637 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 371 patients in intensive care, and 124 on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat since late June, even as overall cases were steadily rising for most of July and August.