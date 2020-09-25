DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Audrina Bigos
Filed Under:Advocate Health Care, AutoZone, Jiffy Lube, Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, State Farm, Walgreens, Working For Chicago, Working For Chicago Stories

CHICAGO (CBS)– As job losses continue to pile up during this pandemic, CBS 2 is Working For Chicago, providing information and resources you need to bounce back.

A top HR expert at job site Indeed.com is giving us a look at where Chicago stacks up to the nation.

“As of the middle of September in Chicago specifically, we’ve seen jobs postings on Indeed 29% lower than the same time last year,” Paul Wolfe, Indeed, said. “Just to give perspective, in the U.S. it’s 18% percent lower, so chicago is a little worse off.”

But it’s not all bad news. Many companies with the highest number of job postings on Indeed.com in the Chicago-area were posted within the last two weeks.

  • AutoZone is hiring for a shift manager, parts driver, senior retail associate, retail sales associate and management trainee.
  • Jiffy Lube is hiring for a customer service representative, automotive technician, assistant manager, general manager and assistant general manager.
  • Chili’s is hiring for a server, bartender, host/hostess, dishwasher and prep cook.
  • Guardian Security Services, Inc is hiring for a security officer, armed security officer, shift manager, inside sales representative and security supervisor.
  • Northwestern Memorial HealthCare is hiring for a patient care technician, registered nurse, medical assistant, Phlebotomist and clinical nurse.
  • Walgreens is hiring for a customer service representative, shift leader, pharmacy technician, beauty consultant and pharmacy intern.
  • Planet Fitness is hiring for a member services representative, personal trainer, assistant general manager and general manager.
  • Advocate Health Care is hiring for a nurse, medical assistant, registered nurse, Phlebotomist and patient representative.
  • Armani Exchange is hiring for a sales associate, sales manager, assistant manager, associate manager and retail assistant manager.
  • State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is hiring for an insurance agent, customer service representative, associate agent, account manager and office representative.

Indeed is also hosting a virtual hiring tour with companies hiring. The virtual even will take place on Oct. 13-16.