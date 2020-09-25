Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons: Three Things To WatchCan the Bears really get to 3-0 with a win over the Falcons? If a couple of the guys CBS 2's Matt Zahn talks about in Three Things to Watch, step up, maybe they can.

Cleveland Beats White Sox For 4-Game Sweep, Playoff Seeds At StakeThe Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox Thursday night for a four-game sweep in a matchup of playoff-bound teams.

Bulls Went After New Head Coach Billy Donovan AggressivelyBulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas went after new Head Coach Billy Donovan aggressively – almost immediately after Donovan parted ways with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kuhl Goes 7 Sharp Innings As Pirates Blank Cubs 7-0Chicago’s number for clinching the NL Central remained two. The Cubs’ only other hit was Jason Kipnis’ double in the seventh.

Fantasy Football: Starts And Sits For Week 3, Sit Jared Goff Against BillsThe Fantasy Football Today guys are back to break down which matchups they like and don't like in Week 3 of the NFL slate.

Pirates Cool Off Hendricks, Slip Past Playoff-Bound CubsThe Chicago Cubs are heading to the playoffs for the fifth time in six years. If their offense doesn't pick up soon, it might be a short stay.