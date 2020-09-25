CHICAGO (CBS)– As job losses continue to pile up during this pandemic, CBS 2 is Working For Chicago, providing information and resources you need to bounce back.
A top HR expert at job site Indeed.com is giving us a look at where Chicago stacks up to the nation.
“As of the middle of September in Chicago specifically, we’ve seen jobs postings on Indeed 29% lower than the same time last year,” Paul Wolfe, Indeed, said. “Just to give perspective, in the U.S. it’s 18% percent lower, so chicago is a little worse off.”
But it’s not all bad news. Many companies with the highest number of job postings on Indeed.com in the Chicago-area were posted within the last two weeks.
- AutoZone is hiring for a shift manager, parts driver, senior retail associate, retail sales associate and management trainee.
- Jiffy Lube is hiring for a customer service representative, automotive technician, assistant manager, general manager and assistant general manager.
- Chili’s is hiring for a server, bartender, host/hostess, dishwasher and prep cook.
- Guardian Security Services, Inc is hiring for a security officer, armed security officer, shift manager, inside sales representative and security supervisor.
- Northwestern Memorial HealthCare is hiring for a patient care technician, registered nurse, medical assistant, Phlebotomist and clinical nurse.
- Walgreens is hiring for a customer service representative, shift leader, pharmacy technician, beauty consultant and pharmacy intern.
- Planet Fitness is hiring for a member services representative, personal trainer, assistant general manager and general manager.
- Advocate Health Care is hiring for a nurse, medical assistant, registered nurse, Phlebotomist and patient representative.
- Armani Exchange is hiring for a sales associate, sales manager, assistant manager, associate manager and retail assistant manager.
- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is hiring for an insurance agent, customer service representative, associate agent, account manager and office representative.
Indeed is also hosting a virtual hiring tour with companies hiring. The virtual even will take place on Oct. 13-16.