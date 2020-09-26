CHICAGO (CBS) — There have been a record high 53 drownings in Lake Michigan in 2020. The previous record was 49 Lake Michigan drownings in 2012, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.
Overall there have been 434 Lake Michigan drownings since 2010, the organization said.
Fore the entire Great Lakes, there have been 94 drownings in 2020 and 931 Great Lakes drownings since 2010. There have also been an additional six drowning incidents in which the victims were last listed as in critical condition, unknown condition or missing.
The GLSRP is warning that warm temperatures and strong winds Saturday will make swimming conditions dangerous. There will also be longshore currents, rip currents and structural currents. People should not walk on piers because waves can wash them off the piers and into Lake Michigan, the organizations warns.