CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,155 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 11 confirmed deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 116,549 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,351, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
RELATED: Indiana Moves To Phase Five Of Reopening Amid COVID-19 Pandemic | Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Keeps Mask Order, Drops Other Coronavirus Limits
Another 226 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
The latest #COVID19 case information for Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 116,549
🔹 Total deaths: 3,351
🔹 Tests administered: 1,989,928 pic.twitter.com/YlJIoRYSVQ
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) September 26, 2020
So far 1,350,390 individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 1,989,928 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
Testing sites around the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.