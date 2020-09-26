CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — White Sox relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended three games, and manager Rick Renteria has been suspended one game, after Cordero hit catcher Willson Contreras with a pitch in the 7th inning of Friday night’s 10-0 loss to the Cubs.

Contreras hit a three-run home run off White Sox starter Dylan Cease in the third inning on Friday, then exited the batter’s box with a sky-high bat-flip.

Four innings later, Cordero hit Contreras with a pitch, and home plate umpire Dan Bellino ejected Cordero, Renteria, and White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper.

Contreras said he expected to be plunked after his bat flip, although he didn’t intend to loft his bat as high as he did.

“I got pumped up,” he said. “I wear my emotions below my sleeves.”

Cordero said hitting Contreras was not intentional and that he just threw a bad pitch.

Saturday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced Cordero was suspended for three games, and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Contreras.

Renteria was suspended one game, and fined an undisclosed amount. Cooper also received an undisclosed fine.

Renteria will serve his suspension Saturday night, in the second game of the season-ending series between the Cubs and White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Cordero has the option to appeal his suspension.

