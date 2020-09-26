CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a heartfelt reunion on Saturday for a woman who got to meet a Chicago police officer who saved her life.

Alisha Hill is celebrating her 37th birthday, and thankful to see all made better after a shooting last year in her West Englewood home.

Saturday was the first time seeing Chicago Police Sgt. Rudy Vargas since he saved her life.

Vargas brought flowers and hugs to her birthday party.

Little more than a year ago he brought much-needed help to Hill, after a stray bullet hit her in the head while she was in the living room of her West Englewood home.

Vargas and other officers were helping another victim when they followed shell casings to find Hill in time to save her.

On Saturday, everyone was overwhelmed with emotion as they reunited for the first time since the shooting, grateful that celebrating this day was even possible.

“I wanted to come out here and let her know that we’re thankful she’s still with us,” Vargas said.

“Meeting him and seeing him, honestly this is my first time, so it’s astonishing,” Hill said.

Hill continues months of therapy and relearning how to walk and talk.

Vargas left the party blaring his siren and wishing Hill happy birthday over the loudspeaker of his squad car.