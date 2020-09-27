CHICAGO (CBS) — A car crashed into the Nakamol jewelry store on Michigan Avenue downtown Sunday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., the car smashed into the jewelry store at 336 N. Michigan Ave. just south of Wacker Drive.
The Fire Department said the building did not sustain any structural damage.
A 22-year-old man refused medical attention at the scene and no one was hospitalized, the Fire Department said.
Medics seem to be questioning some people at the ambulance. This is right near the Dusable Bridge. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Vc0X6MQ60d
— Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) September 27, 2020
Workers surveying the damage at the store looked devastated, CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported.
Workers surveying the damage. They look devastated. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PvYp5ehEYK
— Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) September 27, 2020
The Nakamol store is right next door to the Chicago Sports apparel store at 332 N. Michigan Ave., which was looted and set on fire during civil unrest downtown back on Saturday, May 30. That building remains boarded up with visible fire damage.