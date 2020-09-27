CHICAGO (CBS) — Betty Price was known as the Mother of Englewood – the heart and soul of a community with more than its share of challenges.
On Sunday, friends, family, and neighbors remembered the woman called Mother Price with a flurry of pink balloons that flew high. Price died earlier this month.
With her nonprofit – Feed, Clothe, and Help the Needy – Price made life easier for countless people in her community.
It was her life’s work.
Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) joined others in the farewell celebration for Price outside the charity’s office at 1234 W. 59th St. Coleman also announced something very special for that corner.
“We have started the steps for naming this corner of 59th for Mother Betty Price, right here at 1234 West on 59th Street, so that our children’s children will know who Mother Betty Price is,” Coleman said.
Several in the crowd carried photos of Price and dressed in pink to honor her.
Ald. Coleman called Price a savior, protector, and peacemaker, dedicated to making the entire 16th Ward better and safer.