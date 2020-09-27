CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Illinois Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam that sounds like a real phone call from the police.
Deputies say someone is posing as a Sgt. Bennett and falsely telling people they have a warrant out for their arrest.
The scammer then tries to get social security, banking and gift card numbers over the phone.
The sheriff’s office says it can be a pretty convincing ruse since there is a Sgt. Bennett on their payroll and the scammer will use the person’s real name and address in the call.
However, one sure sign it’s fake is law officers will never call you and ask for personal or banking information over the phone or ask you to buy gift cards to satisfy a warrant.