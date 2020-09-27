CHICAGO (CBS) — Parents and students in Illinois plan to put more pressure on state leaders and education officials to reopen schools and start fall sports, even going so far as to file a class action lawsuit to get back on the field.
In recent months groups have held a series of rallies to convince Gov. JB Pritzker to end remote learning.
Parents and students say missing out on sports is having a negative impact on the students’ social and emotional health.
However, the governor has repeatedly said he will let science dictate his decision making and letting students back in class and on the field right now is too risky to everyone’s health.