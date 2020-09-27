CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting left two 14-year-old boys wounded Sunday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood.
The shooting took place at 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 0-99 block of East 123rd Street in the West Pullman neighborhood.
The boys were walking west on the block when a dark-colored vehicle approached them traveling east, police said. Witnesses told police the shots came from the vehicle.
One of the boys was shot in the right thigh and was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital, while the other was shot in the left arm and was taken to the same hospital. Their conditions were stabilized, police said.
As of late Sunday afternoon, no one was in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.