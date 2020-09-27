CHICAGO (CBS) — A dangerous leaning power pole on the city’s Far South Side prompted quick action from the Chicago Department of Transportation.
A viewer contacted CBS 2 about the pole near 131st Street and St. Lawrence Avenue in the Riverdale neighborhood.
The pole is directly across from the woman’s driveway, where her daughter parks her car. She said it had been leaning since Friday.
On Sunday, we went out and talked with the woman’s granddaughter, Lauren Clark, who said she has been getting the runaround.
“We contacted ComEd, we contacted the Mayor’s office, we contacted the alderman, and to no avail,” Clark said. “Everyone is telling us that there’s nothing that they can do.”
A CDOT spokesman said a crew was sent out earlier Sunday to secure the pole.